LAWRENCEVILLE – On a day that the No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team honored its lone senior, it was a freshman who played a key role in splitting a doubleheader against No. 17 University of the Cumberlands (Kyl.) on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (22-12) won the second game 6-1 after losing the opener 7-1.
Prior to the games, the program honored senior Piper Wagner, a five-year contributor and three-time All-American whose name is scattered through GGC’s career hitting and pitching record books. She had two hits, brought home two runs, and scored a run in her Senior Day performance.
However, it was freshman Kailyn Berry who stood tall in the pitching circle for the second game. The right-hander scattered five hits to pick up the complete-game victory. She now has four wins this season.
In that second encounter of the day, the Grizzlies took advantage of two errors by the Patriots to score three unearned runs in the first inning. Junior Brooke Parker brought home the second run of the inning frame with an RBI single through the right side. A run-scoring ground out from sophomore Logan Oller gave the hosts a 3-0 lead.
One inning later, the team pushed across three more runs. Junior Lea McFadden collected a run-scoring single up the middle to bring home Wagner for a 6-0 advantage.
Cumberlands’ Bryant hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for the team’s lone score.
The Grizzlies tallied eight hits in the second contest, led by freshman Jane Hoover going 2-for-3. McFadden drove in two runs, while sophomore Kloey Goins scored two runs.
In the opener, Cumberlands (19-9) jumped out to a 3-0 lead through three innings, scoring a pair of unearned runs in the top of the third inning. Wagner brought the Grizzlies within two runs, 3-1, with an RBI double down the left field line in the fifth inning.
However, the Patriots responded with four runs in the top of the sixth frame to secure the victory.
“I’m happy to see Kailyn (Berry) step up," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "Cumberlands is a really good hitting team, as they proved that in the first game. Kailyn did a good job of commanding her pitches. We’re capable of beating all of the ranked teams that we’ve played. I would like to see us play a top-five team with a clean sheet and see who comes out on top.”
