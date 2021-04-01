BRUNSWICK – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team returned to the diamond after a two-week break to split a doubleheader at College of Coastal Georgia, winning the opener 3-2 before falling in the nightcap 6-4 Thursday afternoon.
This marked the team’s first games since March 15 when the Grizzlies swept a doubleheader against No. 11 University of Mobile (Ala.).
GGC (18-8) scored two runs in the sixth inning to rally in the opener. Sophomore first baseman Lea McFadden hit a RBI single to tie the game. She later scored on a base hit from junior center fielder Camryn Currie to take the decisive 3-2 lead.
Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good struck out nine batters in the complete-game victory.
In the second game, Coastal Georgia (16-6) scored twice in the fourth inning to grab a 3-0 lead. The Mariners extended the lead to 6-1 by pushing across two runs in the sixth inning.
McFadden connected on a two-run home run in the seventh inning. A fielding error allowed an additional run for GGC, closing the gap before the game’s final out.
McFadden went 3-for-3 in the opener and added two hits during the second contest as the Grizzlies tallied 16 hits across the doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.