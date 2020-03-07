GULF SHORES, Ala. – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past Webber International University (Fla.) 5-3 to conclude Friday’s two games at the Gulf Coast Invitational.
GGC opened the tournament with a 3-2 loss to Baker University (Kan.).
Both opponents were receiving votes in the first NAIA Top 25 poll of the regular season.
Freshman Josie Haulk gave the Grizzlies the lead against Webber International with a two-run double. Sophomore Lea McFadden had tied the contest, 3-3, with a RBI double. All of the scoring came with two outs in the inning.
GGC (10-7) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a run-scoring single by Haulk.
Webber International (15-2) took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a bases-loaded walk and a throwing error. The lead grew to 3-1 one inning later.
That’s when the Grizzlies mounted their comeback.
Sophomore Sydney Pelaez trimmed the deficit to one run, 3-2, on a RBI double in the fifth inning.
McFadden and Haulk each tallied two hits in the victory.
Earlier in the day, GGC could not complete a comeback after scoring twice in the sixth inning. A bases-loaded walk to McFadden scored junior Ruth Jones for the first run in the sixth inning. Then, Haulk hit a fielder’s choice to bring home freshman Kendall Baer. A strikeout ended the threat.
Baker (9-0) scored an unearned run in the first inning and added two runs off defensive errors to grab a 3-0 lead.
