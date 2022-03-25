CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The No. 15-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team sent 13 batters to the plate to score 10 runs in the first inning of the second contest in splitting a road doubleheader Friday afternoon at Thomas More University.
The big first inning helped the Grizzlies (25-13) win the second game 13-2 after the Saints (10-15) took the opener 4-3.
Senior Piper Wagner anchored the offensive attack with three hits, part of a 3-for-4 game, and driving in six runs. Two of the senior’s hits came in the productive first inning – the first was a run-scoring double for a 2-0 lead and then a three-run home run to cap the 10-run frame. That round-tripper tied the program record of 21 career home runs.
Run-scoring doubles by sophomores Logan Oller and Josie Haulk gave the Grizzlies a 5-0 lead. Junior Sydney Pelaez added an RBI single in the opening inning.
Sophomore Lani Trent capped GGC’s scoring with an RBI double in the fourth inning.
Nine different players tallied a hit in the victory for the Grizzlies, with Haulk joining Wagner as multi-hit performers with two hits.
Freshman Kailyn Berry scattered five hits and allowed two unearned runs in the complete-game pitching victory. The right hander has now won her last three outings.
In the first game, the Grizzlies mounted a rally to turn an early 4-0 deficit to within one run by the seventh inning. Oller began the comeback with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Then, in the productive seventh frame, Pelaez cut the deficit in half, 4-2, with an RBI ground out. Wagner hit a solo home run to bring the Grizzlies within one run, 4-3.
