LAWRENCEVILLE – Clutch hitting paved the way for the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team in splitting Sunday’s doubleheader against the College of Coastal Georgia at the Grizzly Softball Complex. A loss in the second contest broke the team’s nine-game winning streak to start the spring season.
The Grizzlies (9-1) got a two-out, two-run double from freshman Lani Trent in the fifth inning to win the opener 8-6. Then, the team scored five runs over its final two at bats but suffered a 10-6 loss in the nightcap.
GGC jumped out to a 5-0 first-inning lead in the opener, behind a three-run home run from junior shortstop Piper Wagner. An RBI single by freshman left fielder Jenna Gabrielli along with a fielding error allowed two more runs to score in the opening inning.
Coastal Georgia (5-1) battled back in the fourth inning by scoring six times and grabbing a 6-5 lead. Mary Waldron led off the frame with the first of her two home runs on the day. A GGC fielding error allowed the third run to score. Waldron’s second hit of the inning tied the contest, 5-5, before a wild pitch allowed the Mariners to take their first lead of the game.
That advantage would be short lived as Wagner connected on a RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 6-6. One inning later, Trent delivered her clutch extra-base hit to give the hosts the decisive 8-6 advantage.
Trent tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in relief and picked up the victory in the circle. It was her first triumph of the season.
In the second game, Kayla Rowell hit a grand slam in the third inning as Coastal Georgia took an early 5-1 lead. Three unearned runs an inning later allowed the visitors to push their edge to 8-1.
The Grizzlies made things exciting by scoring two runs in the sixth inning and three more runs in the seventh frame. The team had the potential game-tying run on deck with one out in the seventh inning.
