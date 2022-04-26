LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 15-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team split its fourth consecutive doubleheader, concluding the regular season by winning the first game 7-2 before losing 8-5 against USC Beaufort (S.C.) Tuesday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (32-18) scored in four of their first five offensive innings in winning the first game.
Senior Piper Wagner hit her 24th career home run with the two-run round-tripper in the first inning to give GGC a 2-1 advantage in the opener. One inning later, freshman Angelica Gallegos drove in a pair of runs with a two-out single.
Freshman Jane Hoover hit an inside-the-park home run when she hit a line drive to left-center field. The Sand Shark outfielder deflected the ball toward center field after sliding while attempting to make the catch. That opening allowed Hoover to score while standing up at home plate.
Sophomore Lani Trent gave the hosts a 7-2 lead with an RBI double in the fifth inning.
Junior pitcher Alexa Good struck out seven batters to pick up her 19th victory of the season.
In the second game, the Grizzlies scored three runs in the bottom of fourth inning to tie the contest at 3-3. Sophomore Josie Haulk hit a two-run single through the right side of the infield and later scored on a base hit from junior Sydney Pelaez.
However, USC Beaufort (20-26) scored three runs in the top of the third inning and then added five more runs in the sixth frame to pick up the road victory. Daryn Miller gave the Sand Sharks a 4-3 lead with a run-scoring single. Jazmin Ramirez added a two-run double during the visitors’ big sixth inning.
The Grizzlies outhit USC Beaufort by an 11-10 margin in the second game. Pelaez, Gallegos and Haulk each collected two hits.
