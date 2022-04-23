COLUMBIA, Ky. – Softball teams from Georgia Gwinnett College and Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) entered Saturday’s contest tied at No. 15 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll. Saturday’s doubleheader did little to possibly separate the duo after splitting the two games with each team scoring nine runs in a pair of 6-3 victories.
Lindsey Wilson (33-13) hit a pair of home runs during a five-run fourth inning to win the opener. Then, the Grizzlies (31-17) scored six runs in the fourth inning of the second game to rally from a 2-0 deficit.
GGC has won three of the four meetings this season against Lindsey Wilson, earning a pair of walk-off victories during the Grizzly Open in Lawrenceville on Feb. 11-12.
Senior Piper Wagner connected on a two-run home run to tie the second contest and lead the big offensive inning. Junior Lea McFadden followed with a base hit as the visitors would load the bases with no outs in the frame.
Freshman Jane Hoover drew a walk to give GGC a 3-2 advantage. Sophomore Lani Trent collected a run-scoring single for the team’s fourth run. Classmate Josie Haulk also drove in a run on a ball that was misplayed by the Lindsey Wilson first baseman. The error allowed for two runs to score on the play.
Freshman starting pitcher Kailyn Berry picked up her 10th win of the season by tossing four innings. Junior Alexa Good allowed just one hit and struck out three batters in three scoreless innings of relief to record her third save of the season.
Freshman Lindzie Owen tallied three hits in the victory while McFadden went 3-for-4 at the plate.
The Grizzlies held a 1-0 lead in the opener following an RBI double from Wagner in the third inning. However, Lindsey Wilson’s Makea-Al Kaluau connected on a two-run home run to ignite a big offensive innings for the hosts. A few batters later, Ellie Derrick hit a three-run home run to give the Blue Raiders a 5-1 lead.
Base hits from sophomore Claire Garney in the sixth inning and Owen in the final frame resulted in runs that brought the Grizzlies within the final 6-3 score in the first contest.
“It was good to earn a quality split while playing a tough team on the road," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "The games had a postseason feel, with teams who have had a history of postseason success. Kailyn (Berry) and Alexa (Good) worked well together in the second game. Piper’s home run gave us a boost and then Lea (McFadden) followed with another base hit to produce the big inning (in the second game). It was good to get back-to-back hits when needed to win that important contest."
