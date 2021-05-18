LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team lost a pair of hard-fought close decisions among Tuesday’s three games in the NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket at the Grizzly Softball Complex. Those losses brought an end to the 2021 season.
The top-seeded Grizzlies fell 4-2 to No. 3 seed Milligan University (Tenn.) before being eliminated from tournament play with a 6-5 setback to No. 2 seed University of Rio Grande (Ohio).
GGC scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in the Rio Grande contest and had the potential game-tying run at first base. However, Rio Grande center fielder Morgan Santos made a diving catch off a line drive from junior Camryn Currie to end the game.
All of GGC’s runs in the seventh were scored with two outs. Freshman Kloey Goins started the rally with a solo home run. Junior Holly Janco added a two-run single to cut the deficit to 6-5.
Rio Grande (47-15) took a 6-2 lead by scoring five runs with two outs in the sixth inning. Zoe Doll broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double before Lexi Carnahan followed with another two-run double.
In the Milligan game, Cloee-Anna Merritt delivered a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning to give the Buffaloes the 4-2 advantage. Merritt lined a first pitch single to center field with the bases loaded.
Merritt also went the distance in the pitching circle, striking out five batters and scattering six hits to record the second-day victory in the double-elimination tournament.
The visitors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Lindsey Slagle drew a bases-loaded walk before a wild pitch later in the frame gave the team the early two-run advantage.
GGC chipped away with an RBI groundout from Brooke Parker in the bottom of the second inning. Then, Goins tied the game, 2-2, in the third inning with her first collegiate home run.
The score remained that way until Milligan took advantage of the based-loaded situation in the top of sixth inning.
