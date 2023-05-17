LAWRENCEVILLE — A pair of fifth-year seniors who were members of the last Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to play in the NAIA World Series played pivotal roles in sending the Grizzlies back to the national championship tournament with a thrilling 6-5 extra-inning victory over College of Coastal Georgia on Wednesday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies (43-10; ranked No. 8 nationally) rallied from an early two-run deficit to take a two-run advantage, with two outs and two strikes, in the bottom of the seventh inning. That’s when Coastal Georgia came back to score the tying run that put the game into extra innings.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.