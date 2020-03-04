The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team is ranked No. 10 in the first NAIA Top 25 poll of the 2020 regular season, announced by the national office on Wednesday, March 4, through voting by a nationwide panel of coaches.
The Grizzlies stand 9-6 on the season and have played nine games against teams in the initial national poll. They have won their last two games, including a 4-0 victory against No. 18 William Carey University (Miss.).
GGC is 7-3 at the Grizzly Softball Complex this spring. This includes a doubleheader sweep against No. 8 University of Mobile (Ala.) and single-game wins against No. 19 College of Coastal Georgia and No. 21 Reinhardt University.
The team is scheduled to play at the Gulf Coast Invitational this Friday through Sunday, March 6-8, with a rematch against William Carey and games against No. 23 University of Houston-Victoria (Texas) along with Baker University (Kan.), Lyon College (Ark.) and Webber International University (Fla.), all receiving votes in the national poll.
