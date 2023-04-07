MOBILE, Ala. – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored a pair of come-from-behind extra-inning victories, highlighted by a 9-3 triumph in 13 innings, to complete Thursday’s doubleheader sweep at No. 15 University of Mobile (Ala.).
The Grizzlies (28-7) picked up a 3-2 win in nine innings to begin the night and then put forth another extra effort to capture the nightcap in a contest that would become the longest game in program history.
GGC finally broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the 13th inning by scoring six runs. Freshman Enna Lackey hit an infield single to bring home classmate Summer Hickson for a 4-3 advantage. A defensive error allowed an additional run to score before junior Kloey Goins delivered a clutch bases-clearing double to extend the lead to 8-3. Junior Logan Oller followed with an RBI single to cap the team’s dramatic 13th inning.
“She threw it low and inside and I squared it up,” said Goins in describing her key 13th-inning at-bat. “We knew that one run wasn’t going to be enough. Getting the hit and big inning felt really good for us.”
Sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood retired three consecutive Rams (25-10) to complete the historic pitching performance in the bottom of the 13th frame. She set a single-game program record by pitching 13 innings and matched her own single-game record with 17 strikeouts.
The Grizzlies rallied from a 2-1 deficit after five innings. Sophomore Lindzie Owen led off the top of the sixth inning with a single and successfully stole second base to get into scoring position. She eventually scored the tying run on an infield RBI single by Goins.
Both teams scored a run in the ninth inning before Wood and Mobile pitcher Avery Harrell were locked in a scoreless battle from the 10th through 12th innings.
“Extra innings are draining no matter if it is the first or second game. It was relieving to see Kloey get that (13th-inning) hit and create separation. It gave us a lot of confidence that multiple runs would be enough to win the game,” said Wood.
In the first game, GGC came back to tie the contest in the sixth inning after the hosts had built a 2-0 lead by pushing across runs on squeeze bunts in each of the first two frames.
Goins hit a sacrifice fly to score Owen in the top of the sixth inning before Oller brought home sophomore Emerson Hall for the tying run, 2-2, with an RBI groundout to first base.
Wood came out of the bullpen in extra innings and struck out all six Mobile batters she faced in the eighth and ninth innings.
For the day, Wood collected a pair of wins to improve to 14-1 and had 23 strikeouts across 15 innings.
Sophomore Kailyn Berry scattered five hits and had three strikeouts in seven innings after starting the first contest.
“We capitalized on some plays late in the game. Annalise was doing amazing and it was nice to see Kloey come through in a clutch situation. We play the game instead of the moment. This doubleheader sweep tells me that we’re going to be prepared for pressure-packed situations that may be ahead for the rest of this season,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
