JRGGC23_109.jpg

photos by Jeff Robinson

MOBILE, Ala. – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored a pair of come-from-behind extra-inning victories, highlighted by a 9-3 triumph in 13 innings, to complete Thursday’s doubleheader sweep at No. 15 University of Mobile (Ala.).

The Grizzlies (28-7) picked up a 3-2 win in nine innings to begin the night and then put forth another extra effort to capture the nightcap in a contest that would become the longest game in program history.

