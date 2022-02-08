After appearances in the NAIA World Series in 2018 and 2019, the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team had a COVID-shortened schedule in 2020 and fell short a year ago in its quest to return to the big dance.
But coach Kat Ihlenburg — now entering her 10th year as the Grizzlies’ head coach — believes she’s got a squad that’s up to the World Series challenge as just one starter graduated from last year’s team, which went 33-13 and saw their season end in the first round of the NAIA national tournament.
“I think we’re in a very good position to continue to be one of the top 10 teams in the NAIA,” said Ihlenburg, who has a 331-142-2 coaching record at Georgia Gwinnett. “We’re ranked 11th out of the preseason poll and that’s a fair assessment of us because we finished just shy of making the World Series in 2021. We certainly have the offense and the pitching, so then it just comes down to execution and good old-fashioned timing and luck in the postseason.”
Ihlenburg subscribes to the softball theory that a team that’s strong up the middle has a better chance to win consistently. So she’s delighted that her two front-line pitchers, catcher, shortstop and center-field candidates are seasoned in pressure-packed situations.
“With my best teams, (we’ve had) our best athletes there,” she said. “It’s always our focus in recruiting. We want a great receiver behind the plate that has a good rapport with the umpire, a solid pitcher on the mound that can get outs, your shortstop has to lead the infield and your center fielder has to be able to fly and own the grass.”
Georgia Gwinnett’s two expected starters in the circle are junior Alexa Good (who went 20-4 with a 1.64 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 2021) and sophomore Gracie Hogg (7-6, 3.61 ERA, 22 strikeouts).
“My two main pitchers are players who know how to play the game under unique circumstances,” said Ihlenburg.
Behind the plate will be junior Sydney Pelaez, who has logged 112 games (109 starts) for the Grizzlies in three campaigns. Pelaez is the most seasoned player Ihlenburg has ever coached.
“She’s been a starter her whole career,” said Ihlenburg of Pelaez, who has a career .350 batting average with 74 RBIs and 64 runs.
At shortstop is three-time All-American Piper Wagner (who has also pitched in more than 55 games for the Grizzlies), who last year hit .388 with six home runs and 32 RBIs.
“She’s a strong hitter, solid defensive player, arm strength you want, and she’s got a presence when she’s up to bat,” said Ihlenburg. “She has a high softball IQ and a deep love of the game. She just wants to be on the dirt all the time.”
The everyday center fielder has not yet been determined and it may be that there won’t be an everyday player there, but Ihlenburg has lots of options. Presently, junior Lea McFadden and sophomore Kloey Goins are competing for the spot. The versatile McFadden (.402 with 12 RBIs and 30 runs) has played first, second and third base for the Grizzlies and Goins (.294 with 12 RBIs and 24 runs) spent much of last season as the right-field starter.
“For center field, we’ve got to have someone who owns the grass and won’t let balls fall in, and those two are very competitive,” said Ihlenburg.
In early January, Ihlenburg stepped away from the dugout to run the Disney Marathon, and she returned to Florida to run in the Jacksonville Breast Cancer Marathon less than a week before Georgia Gwinnett’s season begins on Friday, Feb. 11, when it hosts a four-team weekend event that includes Thomas University from Thomasville, Lindsey Wilson College from Kentucky and Reinhardt University, from just up the road in Waleska.
Ihlenburg said that she’s used her road-race preparation to illustrate her message to the team.
“With every team, you find a theme and you run with it,” she said. “I just took my own experience with my race training and the message is ‘Run the race.’ You can’t just show up on a Sunday morning at a marathon and run 26 miles. So the race preparation process is very detailed and very specific. So I’ve shown them what that looks like and they understand the analogy with our game schedule and our practice plans.
“We’re going to have stretches that seem like a 22-mile (training) day; those are hard weeks, but does that hard week break you down to where you quit, or does it build you up where you’re completely prepared for the moment that will make or break your season? That’s the conversation we were having in January.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.