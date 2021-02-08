Georgia Gwinnett College’s softball program has made the NAIA World Series in each of the last two completed seasons, but the roster has changed considerably since its last appearance in 2019.
Three key players— Sydney Willhite, Anya Vandersip and RaeQuinn Rosetti — graduated off the 2020 team that had its season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, and 13 freshmen are on the roster this season for the Grizzlies, who enter this week’s season opener with a No. 10 national ranking. The goals are still high, including a fourth straight Association of Independent Institutions title, though it may take some time for a new-look GGC team to come together.
“Over half the team did not make the 2019 World Series, so we have to learn a few things,” said GGC’s Kat Ihlenburg, the only head coach in program history since it began play in 2013. “We have to learn how to win, how to operate as a unit. We’ve got to get back to our 2018 focus and compete in everything we do. Compete in practice. Focus on the task at hand. I think we will be competitive.”
The good news for GGC, in addition to playing its first 14 games at home, is that a solid core of returning players is back.
Piper Wagner, who hit .305 with 12 RBIs and five doubles in last year’s 21-game season, and Holly Janco, a .296 hitter a year ago, give the Grizzlies a solid middle infield, while catcher Sydney Pelaez returns after a back-to-back stellar seasons. The 2019 conference freshman of the year hit .315 last season with team highs of three home runs and 17 RBIs. She added two doubles and two triples.
A young pitching staff also has grown up with Alexa Good (4-2, 2.96 ERA in 48 2/3 innings) and Gracie Hogg (5-4, 3.53 ERA in 71 1/3 innings) leading the way in the circle.
Players from the large freshmen class also are expected to be factors this season.
“We have a good freshman class and I think we will have some contributors in that group,” Ihlenburg said.
GGC opens the season Friday with games against No. 21-ranked Reinhardt. Another game against the Eagles, along with a single outing with LSU Alexandria, will be played on Saturday.
The Grizzlies then play eight games over a five-day stretch, beginning Feb. 24 against Bryan and including home games with USC Beauford, No. 7 Mobile (Ala.) and College of Coastal Georgia from Feb. 26-28. The initial home stretch concludes March 4 against Montreat (N.C.).
Their first road trip is a short one, March 6 to Reinhardt. The March slate includes tough matchupes on the road against No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) on March 10 and against Mobile on March 17. A clash with No. 9 Truett-McConnell in scheduled for March 20 in Lawrenceville.
GGC concludes the regular season by playing six of its final eight games at home against ranked opponents. The home stand features Truett-McConnell on April 10, Lindsey Wilson on April 16 and Reinhardt on April 19. The Grizzlies also will host the A.I.I. Championship, with this year’s tournament scheduled May 6-8.
