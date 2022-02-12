LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team registered a pair of victories Saturday, climaxed by a 6-5 nine-inning triumph against No. 23 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) in the Grizzly Open from the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (3-1) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to record a walk-off victory against the Blue Raiders (2-2) for the second straight day. That came after an 11-4 victory against Thomas University.
With senior Brooke Parker managing to get to third base in the extra-inning sudden death situation against Lindsey Wilson, a ground ball by junior Lea McFadden was bobbled twice by the shortstop and unable to make a throw to first base. That allowed Parker to score and cap a thrilling extra-inning victory.
In the top of the eighth inning, McFadden made a running catch on the warning track as Lindsey Wilson had the bases loaded with two outs.
“I knew that [Makea-Al Kaluau] is their best hitter so I took two steps back. When she hit the ball I was in a full sprint to the warning track and was determined to come up with the catch,” McFadden said of the game’s key defensive play.
Junior pitcher Alexa Good tossed a scoreless top of the ninth inning in a relief appearance to set up the dramatic ninth inning.
Earlier, senior Piper Wagner blasted a two-run home run to center field in the fourth inning to tie the contest at 2-2.
GGC took a 3-2 lead one inning later before the teams traded momentum shifts and late-inning runs. An infield single from freshman Kayla Good provided the go-ahead run in that fifth frame. Sophomore Kloey Goins delivered an extra base hit in the sixth inning to bring home Wagner to put the Grizzlies ahead again 4-3. An insurance run was later added when a fielding error by the Lindsey Wilson pitcher allowed Goins to score.
However, the Blue Raiders answered in the top of the seventh inning to force extra innings. Elizabeth Funk drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to 5-4 before Alexis Garayzar brought home the tying run on an infield smash that the GGC defense turned into a double play.
In the first game of the day, the Grizzlies tallied 15 hits in the win against Thomas (1-3), avenging an opening-game loss on the weekend. Freshman Angelica Gallegos hit her second home run of the season and went 3-for-4 to lead the offensive attack. The hosts scored five runs in the second inning behind a bases-clearing double from Wagner. Gallegos then connected on a home run in the fourth inning to give the Grizzlies an 8-4 lead.
Three run-scoring singles from sophomore Josie Haulk, McFadden and Gallegos in the fifth inning pushed the Grizzlies’ advantage to the final 11-4 score.
Junior Alexa Good picked up the victory in both games, tossing six scoreless innings in relief against Thomas and pitching those two scoreless in extra innings – a game she originally started. She stands 3-1 on the season.
“You want to play in exciting extra-inning games to see where you stand," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "We saw a lot of growth out of several players today. The play that Lea made is why she’s in center field. She gets good reads and is a great athlete. Her (eighth-inning) play gave us a boost of momentum."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.