GULF SHORES, Ala. – Two freshmen pitchers combined to shut out Avila University (Mo.) as the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team earned a 4-0 victory in the nightcap of Friday’s action at the Gulf Coast Invitational.
The Grizzlies (12-9) split the two games in the first day of the invitational, falling to Texas A&M University-Texarkana 4-3 in nine innings during the afternoon.
Freshman Kailyn Berry tossed six scoreless innings before classmate Kayla Good registered a scoreless seventh inning to shut out Avila (5-6). Berry scattered four hits to pick up her second straight victory inside the pitching circle.
GGC pushed across a pair of runs in the second inning and built a 4-0 lead through four innings.
Junior Lea McFadden opened the scoring with an RBI double that scored freshman Angelica Gallegos from first base. McFadden later scored on a sacrifice fly from freshman Jane Hoover for the 2-0 advantage.
One inning later, Gallegos hit a run-scoring double to bring home GGC’s third run of the game. Junior Sydney Pelaez got into the extra-base hit party with an RBI double that brought home sophomore Josie Haulk from first base for the 4-0 lead.
The Grizzlies recorded seven hits in the victory, led by Pelaez’s 2-for-3 performance.
In Friday’s opener, GGC had a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when senior Piper Wagner connected on a two-run home run. It was her sixth home run of the season. However, the Eagles responded by getting the run back in the bottom half of the frame.
McFadden then gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the eighth inning.
Texas A&M-Texarkana (14-1) once again answered the challenge as Macie Reeves delivered a game-tying base hit with two outs to send the game into the ninth inning.
The Grizzlies left the bases loaded when a pop out and a ground out to the pitcher ended the threat in the top half of the frame. Then, the Eagles’ Molly Harrison led off the bottom half with an RBI double that scored the game-winning run.
