LAWRENCEVILLE – A strong offensive display led the No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to split Friday’s action against two quality opponents at the Grizzly Classic from the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (17-11) tallied 16 hits in a 12-0 victory against Florida National University before falling to University of Rio Grande (Ohio) 6-3 in the nightcap.
Freshman Angelica Gallegos led the offensive display against Florida National (15-8) by going 3-for-3 and driving in four runs. Sophomore Josie Haulk also collected three hits while scoring three runs in the victory.
Senior Piper Wagner joined juniors Lea McFadden and Brooke Parker, and freshman Kayla Good in tallying two hits apiece.
Gallegos cleared the bases with a double during a three-run third inning that helped the Grizzlies built a 6-0 lead. The hosts then added six runs in the fourth inning. A run-scoring double from Parker started the big inning. Haulk hit an RBI double to bring home freshman Jane Hoover before scoring on a run-scoring single from Gallegos.
Junior pitcher Alexa Good scattered two hits in tossing a shutout. The right hander had six strikeouts for her 12th victory of the season.
In the nightcap, the Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-out single from Parker. However, Rio Grande (12-4) answered with four runs in the top of the fifth inning.
GGC got a run back when a fielding error with two outs allowed freshman Lindzie Owen to score in the bottom of the fifth inning.
But the RedStorm added important insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings to win both of their games Friday. Rio Grande defeated Florida National 7-6 in eight innings in the first Grizzly Classic game.
