The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team will enter the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, announced Wednesday by the national office.
The Grizzlies, coached by head coach Kat Ihlenburg, improved three positions from the end of the 2021 season, when they had a 33-13 record, captured the Association of Independent Institutions championship, and hosted the Opening Round of the NAIA tournament.
The 2022 team is scheduled to face six opponents ranked inside the Preseason Top 25 poll. Six games against nationally ranked competition will come in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Leadoff Classic Feb. 25-27 in Columbus, Georgia, and the Gulf Coast Invitational March 4-5 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Seven additional spring opponents received votes from the nationwide panel of coaches.
GGC is planning to open the 2022 season by hosting 12 straight games at the Grizzly Softball Complex. The Grizzly Open, February 11-13, will feature games against Thomas University, No. 23 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.), No. 22 University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), and Reinhardt University.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
