LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-seeded and host Georgia Gwinnett College softball team tallied 12 hits and scored four unanswered runs in defeating No. 4 seed Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Ind.) 4-1 Monday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex in the NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket.

The Grizzlies (41-10; ranked No. 8 nationally) advance to face No. 3 seed Indiana Tech in the winner’s bracket contest on Tuesday, May 16, starting at noon. Indiana Tech defeated No. 2 seed College of Coastal Georgia 2-1 in eight innings in Monday’s first game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.