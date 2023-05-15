LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-seeded and host Georgia Gwinnett College softball team tallied 12 hits and scored four unanswered runs in defeating No. 4 seed Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Ind.) 4-1 Monday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex in the NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket.
The Grizzlies (41-10; ranked No. 8 nationally) advance to face No. 3 seed Indiana Tech in the winner’s bracket contest on Tuesday, May 16, starting at noon. Indiana Tech defeated No. 2 seed College of Coastal Georgia 2-1 in eight innings in Monday’s first game.
After allowing a run to trail 1-0 in the top of the first inning, GGC quickly answered as senior Sydney Pelaez scored from second base on an infield single by senior Lea McFadden. A defensive error on the play allowed Pelaez to come around to score the tying run.
Junior Kloey Goins gave the hosts a 2-1 advantage in the third inning with an infield single to shortstop that brought home sophomore Lindzie Owen. A few innings later, freshman Madison Rodgers hit an infield single in nearly the same infield spot to score sophomore Emerson Hall for a key insurance run.
Sophomore Jane Hoover gave the Grizzlies the decisive 4-1 lead in the sixth inning on another run-scoring single, this time through the right side of the infield.
GGC sophomore starting pitcher Kailyn Berry scattered four hits across 4.1 innings to improve to 8-4 on the season. Sophomore Annalise Wood came in to record six strikeouts across 2.2 scoreless innings in relief for her third save of the season.
The Grizzlies outhit SMWC by a 12-4 margin, with four players having multiple-hit performances. McFadden went 2-for-2 at the plate while freshman Enna Lackey and Rodgers each tallied two hits. Owen added two hits and scored one run in the victory.
“It’s great to see the team contributing up and down the lineup," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "It wasn’t just one player that carried us. It was great to tie the game in the first inning and Kailyn (Berry) then settled in and went through the lineup. It’s important in postseason to put pressure on your opponent in each offensive inning. We did just that in today’s game.”
