LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College softball program honored local military and first responders before collecting a pair of convincing wins against Bacone College (Okla.) by 8-0 and 11-3 scores Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (18-5) tallied 11 hits in each contest during Military and First Responders Appreciation Day.
Back-to-back run-scoring singles from sophomore Lindzie Owen and senior Lea McFadden opened the day’s scoring in the first inning. The hosts later plated three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to complete the victory.
Senior Sydney Pelaez hit an RBI single before freshman Madison Rodgers lined a two-run single to right field during the fourth inning.
Junior Kloey Goins brought home a pair of runs with a double one inning later before classmate Kendall Parks traded spots on second base with Goins following a run-scoring double of her own.
Senior starting pitcher Alexa Good tossed a one-hit shutout to improve to 6-1 on the season.
In the second game, the Grizzlies pushed across five runs in the first inning after Bacone (3-11) grabbed a quick 3-0 lead. Four of the five runs for GGC were unearned after the Warriors committed three errors in the inning.
The team added two more runs in the third frame before plating three runs during the fourth inning to build a commanding 10-3 advantage.
Sophomore pitcher Mollie Peacock retired nine straight batters throughout the middle innings after allowing the early runs. The right hander picked up her first victory of the season.
Owen paced the Grizzlies’ offensive attack on Saturday by going 5-for-7 and having two stolen bases. Rodgers also went 5-for-7 at the plate across the doubleheader sweep with five RBIs.
“We’re a dynamic team. We have several players who can contribute and that goes a long way during the season," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "Military and First Responders Appreciation Day is always a special occasion for our program and (assistant coach) John (Ihlenburg, a military veteran). It’s important that our players understand that the game is part of a bigger picture in life. John served our country and is always willing to go the extra mile for others who he doesn’t know. He’s an inspiration to our players and program.”
