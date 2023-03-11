LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College softball program honored local military and first responders before collecting a pair of convincing wins against Bacone College (Okla.) by 8-0 and 11-3 scores Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies (18-5) tallied 11 hits in each contest during Military and First Responders Appreciation Day.

