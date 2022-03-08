LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored a season-high 12 runs on 11 hits in the second inning to defeat Grace College (Ind.) 14-0 on Tuesday in a rain-shortened afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (14-10) were also rounding the bases in the nightcap, enjoying an 8-0 advantage in the top of the third when rain suspended play. Seven of its eight runs came in the second inning in that contest as well. The two teams will attempt to resume the suspended contest on Wednesday, March 9, at 3 p.m. before playing a third game in the midweek series.
All nine starting players registered a hit and six had at least two base hits in the first-game victory. Senior Piper Wagner led the way by going 3-for-3, with three RBI, and scoring two runs. Junior Sydney Pelaez went 2-for-2 and scored three times as the team’s leadoff batter in the lineup.
Freshmen Jane Hoover and Angelica Gallegos each recorded two hits while sophomore Josie Haulk also went 2-for-2 and scored a pair of runs.
Junior Brooke Parker rounded out the team’s multiple-hit performers by collecting two hits in three plate appearances.
Freshman Kailyn Berry scattered three hits and struck out six batters in the shutout to improve her record to 3-4 inside the pitching circle.
In the second game, the Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double from junior Lea McFadden.
Two wild pitches opened the gates for the seven-run second inning – on only four hits. McFadden’s single to right field scored freshman Kayla Good and Pelaez to give the Grizzlies a 6-0 lead. Gallegos brought home a pair of runs with a double to right field.
Junior Alexa Good struck out the side in the first inning and added two more strikeouts in the second inning before rain halted play.
Tuesday’s action began an 11-game home stand at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
