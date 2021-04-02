BEAUFORT, S.C. – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team achieved the 20-win plateau for the season with a pair of dramatic one-run victories, by 1-0 and 3-2 scores, at USC Beaufort (S.C.) Friday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (20-8) scored twice in the seventh inning of the nightcap to complete the doubleheader sweep. An RBI single to right field by sophomore Lea McFadden brought home freshman Kloey Goins to tie the game at 2-2. The hit also moved junior Holly Janco to third base with one out. Then, freshman Josie Haulk delivered an RBI fielder’s choice to score Janco, giving the visitors a 3-2 lead.
Junior Piper Wagner, making her first starting assignment in the pitching circle, tossed a scoreless seventh inning to pick up her first win of the season.
USC Beaufort had taken a 2-1 lead in the third inning on an unearned run after Wagner tied the game at 1-1 with a RBI double.
In the opener, freshman Jenna Gabrielli drove in the game’s lone run in the second inning and later came up with a defensive gem, throwing out a potential-tying run at home plate to end the ballgame. Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good recorded 11 strikeouts in the shutout victory.
The Grizzlies recorded seven hits in both games of the doubleheader.
“The first game came down to executing those things we’ve been working on in practice during our extended break," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "Alexa (Good) did a good job in the circle today and this week. Piper (Wagner) had an opportunity to get some innings and see where she’s at during this point of the season. To tie the game in the seventh is one thing, but it was encouraging to see Josie (Haulk) take advantage of the opportunity and execute to give us the lead.”
