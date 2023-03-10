LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team tallied 29 hits to score 25 runs in sweeping a doubleheader from Bacone College (Okla.) by 16-0 and 9-0 scores on Friday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
“This was a midseason reset for us, with the opportunity to give a well-deserved break to some players who have played a lot of innings already this season," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "It was exciting to see the new players come in and take advantage of the time in the lineup. When we work together and our energy is focused together, we can do great things. It was good to see us bounce back after some tough contests yesterday (splitting a doubleheader against Saint Xavier).”
The Grizzlies (16-5) plated 11 runs in the third inning of the first game to open the scoring barrage for the day. Senior Sydney Pelaez had a pair of hits to drive in runs during the frame. She opened the scoring with an RBI single. Junior Josie Haulk added a run-scoring double to bring home freshman Enna Lackey.
Sophomore Lindzie Owen followed with an RBI single to center field before juniors Logan Oller and Claire Garney enjoyed back-to-back run-scoring singles to left field that extended GGC’s lead to 6-0.
Freshman Summer Hickson tallied an RBI single to right field before Pelaez brought home a pair of runs with a single later in the third inning.
The hosts added four runs in the fourth inning with Hickson and freshman Madison Rodgers providing run-scoring base hits.
In the second game, Rodgers paced the Grizzlies’ 15-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-3 and scoring three runs in the start at third base. Hickson scored twice and collected a hit as she started both games at shortstop on Friday.
GGC scored four runs with two outs in the second inning to build a 5-0 lead. The hosts plated four more runs in the fourth inning to secure the victory.
Haulk and Owen also collected two hits for the Grizzlies, while junior Kendall Parks and Garney each went 2-for-3 at the plate in the nightcap.
The team’s pitching performances matched the productive offensive efforts in the doubleheader. Sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood tossed her second perfect of the season, striking out 11 batters in the five-inning performance. Classmate Kailyn Berry scattered two hits across four scoreless innings in the opener to collect the victory and improve to 3-3 on the season. Freshman reliever Bri Deleon tossed a scoreless fifth inning while making her collegiate debut.
Georgia Gwinnett College will host Bacone in another doubleheader on Saturday, March 11, starting at noon as part of Military and First Responders Appreciation Day.
“It is one of the pillars of our program that we want to be people who uplift the community through our love of the game," Ihlenburg said. "This is a really great opportunity to put that on display, not just for young athletes but also for people who work in our community who we are so closely tied to.”
