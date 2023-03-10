Berry_pitch.jpg

Kailyn Berry pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team tallied 29 hits to score 25 runs in sweeping a doubleheader from Bacone College (Okla.) by 16-0 and 9-0 scores on Friday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

“This was a midseason reset for us, with the opportunity to give a well-deserved break to some players who have played a lot of innings already this season," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "It was exciting to see the new players come in and take advantage of the time in the lineup. When we work together and our energy is focused together, we can do great things. It was good to see us bounce back after some tough contests yesterday (splitting a doubleheader against Saint Xavier).”

