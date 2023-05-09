Rodgers hit.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Madison Rodgers at the plate against Crowley's Ridge on May 5, 2023.

 Tom Grason/GGC Athletics

The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has earned the top seed for the 2023 NAIA Opening Round tournament being played Monday, May 15, through Wednesday, May 17, at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The NAIA tournament’s Lawrenceville Bracket has the Grizzlies scheduled to face No. 4 seed Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Indiana) on the opening day, with first pitch at 2:30 p.m. That will follow the game, starting at noon, between No. 2 seed College of Coastal Georgia and No. 3 seed Indiana Tech.

