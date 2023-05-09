The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has earned the top seed for the 2023 NAIA Opening Round tournament being played Monday, May 15, through Wednesday, May 17, at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The NAIA tournament’s Lawrenceville Bracket has the Grizzlies scheduled to face No. 4 seed Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Indiana) on the opening day, with first pitch at 2:30 p.m. That will follow the game, starting at noon, between No. 2 seed College of Coastal Georgia and No. 3 seed Indiana Tech.
The double-elimination tournament continues Tuesday, May 16, until the championship round Wednesday, May 17. The Opening Round winner will advance to the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Georgia, starting on May 25.
GGC (40-10) was ranked No. 8 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll and captured the program’s sixth straight conference tournament title last Saturday with a 6-1 victory over USC Beaufort. The team won 12 of its last 14 regular-season games, with 13 games being road contests. The Grizzlies are hosting the NAIA Opening Round for the seventh consecutive postseason and qualified for the World Series in 2019 and 2018.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (36-14) captured the River States Conference (RSC) tournament title for the second straight season and are making their second consecutive appearance in the 40-team national tournament. The Pomeroys have won their last eight games, had a 14-5 record in away games, and had an 18-8 mark in the competitive RSC.
Coastal Georgia (40-10) received an automatic bid to the NAIA Opening Round after winning The Sun Conference tournament with a 4-2 victory against Southeastern University (Florida) in the championship game. The No. 18-ranked Mariners have played GGC four times this spring, with two games at GGC’s Grizzly Softball Complex on February 19.
Indiana Tech (40-10) captured the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference regular season championship, after being 18-4 in league games, to automatically qualify for the NAIA Opening Round. The Warriors are making their first national tournament appearance and received votes in the final poll 2023 NAIA Top 25 poll.
