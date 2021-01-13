The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team is ranked No. 10 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ 2021 Preseason Poll announced Wednesday by the national office.
The Grizzlies are coming off a 12-9 campaign from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Sixteen of the team’s games last spring came against opponents receiving votes in the 2020 poll, compiled by a nationwide panel of coaches.
GGC has been ranked in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 for six straight seasons, including four consecutive years inside the top-10 under head coach Kat Ihlenburg, who enters her ninth season guiding the program.
