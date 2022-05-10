The host Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has been selected the No. 2 seed for the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket beginning Monday, May 16, at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The national office announced the entire 40-team national tournament field Tuesday, May 10.
The Grizzlies will face No. 3 seed Saint Xavier University (Ill.) in the opening game of the Lawrenceville Bracket on Monday, May 16, starting at noon. Southeastern University (Fla.) is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 seed University of Michigan-Dearborn at 2:30 p.m.
The double-elimination tournament will continue Tuesday, May 17, until a champion is crowned Wednesday, May 18. The winner will advance to the NAIA World Series, taking place May 26 to June 1 in Columbus, Georgia.
GGC (35-18) captured the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference tournament title last Saturday in Lawrenceville and was ranked 12th in the final NAIA Top 25 poll. Junior Alexa Good threw the program’s first perfect game to lead the Grizzlies to victory in the CAC championship game.
Saint Xavier (36-6), ranked No. 25 nationally, won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship.
The No. 11-ranked Southeastern Fire (46-10) was The Sun Conference’s regular season champion and runner up in the tournament.
Michigan-Dearborn (30-11) is making its first Opening Round appearance after winning the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament.
The 2022 NAIA Opening Round marks the sixth consecutive postseason that Georgia Gwinnett College has hosted games in the national tournament. It is the seventh time in the program’s 10-year history that GGC has qualified for NAIA postseason play. The program captured Lawrenceville Bracket titles in 2019 and 2018 to advance to the NAIA World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.