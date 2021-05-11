LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has been named the No. 1 seed of the Lawrenceville Bracket for the Opening Round of the 2021 NAIA tournament, scheduled May 17-19 at GGC’s Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies, 32-11 and ranked No. 8 in the final regular season national poll, will open the four-team double-elimination tournament against No. 4 seed Georgetown College (Ky.) on Monday, May 17, at 2:30 p.m. That comes after No. 2 seed University of Rio Grande (Ohio) plays No. 3 seed Milligan University (Tenn.), starting at noon.
Games will continue on Tuesday, May 18, to determine the finalists competing in the championship round, scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 19. The winner of the Lawrenceville Bracket will advance to the NAIA World Series later this month in Columbus, Ga.
GGC, coached by Kat Ihlenburg, earned an automatic bid to the national tournament after winning the Association of Independent Institutions Softball Championship on its home diamond May 8.
The Grizzlies have advanced to the World Series in 2019 and 2018 after winning Opening Round tournaments in Lawrenceville. The 2019 squad reached the semifinal round of that year’s World Series.
