COLUMBUS – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team lost two games Friday during the first day of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Leadoff Classic. The Grizzlies lost to Warner University (Fla.) 6-2 and No. 13 Campbellsville University (Ky.) 4-3.
GGC (7-5) battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the nightcap when a RBI single by junior Ruth Jones tied the game in the fourth inning. The comeback started one inning earlier on a defensive error and a sacrifice fly from junior Piper Wagner.
Campbellsville (7-3) broke the 3-3 deadlock in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single from Dana Adkins.
Earlier against Warner, Ashton Owen connected on a pair of two-run home runs as the Royals jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the third inning. Avery Cotterill added a two-run base hit in the fifth inning.
Sophomore Sydney Pelaez scored GGC’s two runs in the Warner game as senior Sydney Willhite drove in both runs.
Sophomore Lea McFadden went 3-for-4 at the plate for the team across the two games, including a 2-for-2 performance against Campbellsville.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to play Truett-McConnell University and Thomas University on Saturday, Feb. 29, starting at 2 p.m. from the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Columbus.
