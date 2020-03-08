GULF SHORES, Ala. – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team concluded play in the Gulf Coast Invitational with a 3-3 record after dropping a pair of games on Sunday.
The Grizzlies (12-9, ranked 10th nationally) lost to Lyon College (Ark.) 5-1 in the opener before having a 6-3 setback to No. 18-ranked William Carey University (Miss.).
GGC had to play from behind in both contests. Lyon (15-6) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a fielder’s choice. Then, the Scots added two runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Senior Sydney Willhite provided the Grizzlies’ lone run with a RBI single that brought home senior RaeQuinn Rossetti in the seventh inning.
In the nightcap, William Carey pushed across a run in the first inning. Then, the Crusaders broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning. GGC mounted a comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning with run-scoring singles from Willhite and junior Holly Janco.
Rossetti went 4-for-6 across both games and scored in both contests.
The Grizzlies will conclude their 13-game road swing by playing at No. 8 University of Mobile on Tuesday, March 10, at 3 p.m. The team swept Mobile in a doubleheader Feb. 23 on its home turf in Lawrenceville.
