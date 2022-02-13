LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team dropped a pair of games Sunday to conclude the weekend’s Grizzly Open with a 3-3 record, first falling 6-0 to No. 22 University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) and then 4-1 to Reinhardt University at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
GGC could not overcome early deficits in both contests. Cumberlands (2-1) scored a pair of runs in the second inning, while Reinhardt (4-4) jumped out to a 2-0 first-inning lead.
Katie Cheeseman hit a run-scoring single to give the nationally ranked Patriots the 2-0 lead in the second inning. The score would remain the same until the visitors pushed two more runs across in the sixth inning and another two runs in the seventh inning.
Emily Jasper led the Patriots by going 2-for-3 and scoring a run. Emily Bryant also had two hits in the victory. Maddie Sickau and Meryn Livingston added RBI singles.
In the second game, Reinhardt’s Lauren Parker gave the visitors a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the opening frame. The Eagles pushed across another run in the fourth inning before GGC tallied its first run of the day as senior Brooke Parker had an RBI double to close the gap to 3-1. That’s as close as the hosts would get as Reinhardt’s Emily Loveless hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to push the margin to the game’s final 4-1 score.
Freshman Jane Hoover tallied two of the team’s four hits in the contest.
