LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 3-seeded Saint Xavier University (Ill.) softball team scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat No. 2 seed Georgia Gwinnett College 4-2 Monday afternoon in the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (35-19) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the contest at 2-2 in the fifth inning.
Sophomore Logan Oller got the tournament hosts on the scoreboard with an RBI double to left field in the fourth inning to bring home sophomore Lani Trent. One inning later, junior Sydney Pelaez connected on a solo home run to right field to tie the game at 2-2.
However, two GGC defensive errors with one out in the top of the sixth inning allowed the Cougars (37-6) to regain the lead for good. A throwing error brought in the go-ahead run before a fielding mistake following a stolen base allowed Morgan Haefling to score an important insurance run.
Georgia Gwinnett College threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning by bringing the tying run to the plate. Senior Piper Wagner lined a ball that was caught on the warning track in center field for the final out of the game.
Saint Xavier pitcher Julianne Claas scattered six hits and struck out three batters to improve her record inside the circle to 16-2 for the season.
Three of GGC’s six hits were doubles. Meanwhile, junior pitcher Alexa Good struck out nine batters in the complete-game performance for the hosts.
