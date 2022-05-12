Success on the diamond has led Georgia Gwinnett College to be well represented on the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Softball Team, with seven players earning all-conference honors and four receiving specialty awards.
The postseason honors were announced Thursday, May 12, by league officials.
Senior Piper Wagner was named the Player of the Year while junior Alexa Good earned the Pitcher of the Year award. Mill Creek grad Angelica Gallegos received the Freshman of the Year honor and Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg was named the Coach of the Year award.
Also earning all-conference accolades were junior catcher Sydney Pelaez, sophomore infielder Josie Haulk, and junior outfielder Lea McFadden. Sophomore designated player Lani Trent was an honorable mention all-conference selection.
Wagner led nationally ranked GGC with a .452 batting average, 12 home runs, 53 RBI, and 17 doubles. She also scored 49 runs and was successful in all 14 stolen base attempts this spring. Wagner is earning the conference’s Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season.
Good posted a 22-9 record, 2.17 earned run average, 198 strikeouts, and three shutouts. The right hander was named the CAC tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after throwing the program’s first perfect game in the championship game.
Gallegos started 51 games during her first collegiate season with the Grizzlies. She posted a .333 batting average, hit two home runs and had 30 RBI.
Ihlenburg guided the Grizzlies to three consecutive victories in winning the inaugural CAC league title. The team has a 35-18 record and was the top seed in the postseason tournament.
Pelaez hit .396 on the season, smashed five home runs and scored 45 runs.
Haulk batted .353 while starting 48 games. She had 42 hits and scored 25 runs.
McFadden ranked second on the team with a .411 batting average. She also drove in 38 runs and had 14 doubles.
Trent hit two home runs and collected 15 RBI in 36 starts this spring.
Georgia Gwinnett College is hosting the NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket, with games in the double-elimination tournament starting on Monday, May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.