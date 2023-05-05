LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored 10 runs over the final two innings to defeat No. 3-seeded Crowley’s Ridge College (Ark.) 14-0 Friday afternoon to advance to the championship round of the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Softball Championship.
GGC (39-9) will play No. 4 USC Beaufort for the CAC title on Saturday, May 6, from the Grizzly Softball Complex, starting at noon.
Senior Sydney Pelaez connected on a two-run home run to right field to give the top-seeded Grizzlies a quick 2-0 first-inning lead. The round tripper marked the 20th of her career and tied her career-high with six homers in a season.
The tournament hosts took advantage of a dropped fly ball in the outfield with two outs to score two unearned runs one inning later.
The Grizzlies broke the game open behind a four-run third inning before pushing six additional runs across the plate during the fourth inning.
Freshman Madison Rodgers lined an RBI single to right-center field to jumpstart the third inning run production. Classmate Enna Lackey added a run-scoring single before sophomore Lindzie Owen drove in a pair of runs with a single to center field as the lead grew to 8-0.
In the fourth inning, sophomore Emerson Hall hit an RBI ground out to second base to bring home GGC’s 11th run of the contest. Owen collected her second two-run single of the contest. The designated player went 3-for-3 with four RBI and scored two runs to highlight the Grizzlies’ 10-hit offensive attack.
Rodgers scored three times and drew a pair of walks. Seven of GGC’s nine starting players in the lineup tallied a hit in the contest.
Senior pitcher Alexa Good tossed her fifth shutout of the 2023 season. The right hander struck out five batters and allowed just two hits across five innings to improve to 10-4 on the season. Good stands 5-1 all-time in conference postseason action.
“We are really playing well as a team right now. Several players continue to contribute to our success. It is nice to see runs were scored with two outs. That has been a hallmark of our season,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.