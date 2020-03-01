COLUMBUS – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team concluded play in this weekend’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association Leadoff Classic on a high note, shutting out No. 18 William Carey University (Miss.) 4-0 on Sunday.
The Grizzlies (9-6) won their final two games at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, defeating Thomas University 14-4 in five innings on Saturday.
Sophomore Piper Wagner hit a two-run single in the first inning to jumpstart GGC’s offense in Sunday’s early game. The hit brought home senior Anya Vandersip and sophomore Sydney Pelaez.
That scoring margin remained until the top of the sixth inning when senior Sydney Willhite scored Wagner on a RBI single to right field. Then, a squeeze bunt from sophomore Lea McFadden in the seventh inning gave the team the 4-0 advantage.
Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good tossed the shutout in the center circle, tallying seven strikeouts.
Wagner led the team’s six-hit offensive attack by going 3-for-3, with two doubles and two RBI. Junior Holly Janco recorded a double in the fourth inning. Senior RaeQuinn Rossetti and Willhite each tallied a hit in the victory.
