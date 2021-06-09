The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team once again concluded a spring season ranked among the nation’s best, being No. 14 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll, announced Wednesday by the national office.
The Grizzlies, led by head coach Kat Ihlenburg, have been a fixture of the national poll since May 2015 – a stretch covering 42 straight polls, including five No. 1 rankings – by a nationwide panel of coaches.
GGC posted a 33-13 record and won the Association of Independent Institutions title during the 2021 season. The team was ranked among the nation’s top 15 teams in each poll throughout the spring, climbing as high as No. 6 in mid-March, and played 26 games against seven opponents that received votes in the final poll.
