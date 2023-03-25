Pelaez swing.jpg

Sydney Pelaez swings during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team concluded its successful 27-game homestand by splitting a doubleheader Saturday against Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The No. 11-ranked Grizzlies (25-6) rebounded from dropping the opener 6-0 to capture the second game by a 2-0 score — winning three of the four games in the weekend series. They had a 21-6 record in the home stand that began February 17.

