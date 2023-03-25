LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team concluded its successful 27-game homestand by splitting a doubleheader Saturday against Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The No. 11-ranked Grizzlies (25-6) rebounded from dropping the opener 6-0 to capture the second game by a 2-0 score — winning three of the four games in the weekend series. They had a 21-6 record in the home stand that began February 17.
In Saturday’s second game, junior Kloey Goins lined a two-run double to deep right field to bring home senior Lea McFadden and sophomore Angelica Gallegos for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.
That’s all the offense sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood needed as she shutout the Blue Raiders for the second straight afternoon. She tossed a two-hit shutout, with 14 strikeouts, on Saturday after keeping the same opponent off the scoreboard by allowing just two hits and having 15 strikeouts on Friday.
Wood improved to 11-1 on the season, has an 0.34 earned run average and has 152 strikeouts in 81.2 innings. She has tossed six shutouts this season.
GGC’s offense tallied eight hits in both games on Saturday, with senior Sydney Pelaez registering multiple hits from the top of the batting lineup. Junior Josie Haulk also tallied two hits for the team.
In the first game, Lindsey Wilson (11-13) scored a run in each odd-numbered inning. Alexis Garayzar collected run-scoring singles in the third and fifth innings. The second of the run-scoring base hits gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.
The Blue Raiders broke the contest open when Elizabeth Funk connected on a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Meanwhile, pitcher Abigail Cruz worked around eight hits and struck out three batters in tossing the first-game shutout for the visitors.
“I was glad to see that we showed a gritty attitude despite different outcomes in both games. We were getting hits and moving runners but couldn’t get the big hit until Kloey’s double (produced the team’s only runs of the day). It is really good to see Annalise (Wood) mixing up her pitches and attacking opposing batters,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
