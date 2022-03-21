LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team took advantage of Truett-McConnell University errors to produce big innings in sweeping Sunday’s doubleheader, winning by 8-1 and 7-1 scores, to conclude a successful home stand by winning 11 of 13 games at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (24-12) scored seven runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 deadlock in the opening game. Two defensive errors helped fuel the big frame. Senior Piper Wagner provided GGC the lead with a run-scoring single to shortstop.
However, a throwing error on the same play allowed sophomore Kloey Goins to score for a 3-1 advantage. Junior Lea McFadden collected an RBI double before freshman Angelica Gallegos added a run-scoring single. Junior Sydney Pelaez drove in a pair of runs with a single to left field to stretch the advantage to 8-1.
Pelaez had tied the game with an RBI double in the third inning.
The Grizzlies collected nine hits in the contest, with sophomore Josie Haulk, Pelaez and Gallegos each having two hits.
Junior starting pitcher Alexa Good scattered five hits and allowed an unearned run in the first inning to improve her record to 16-5 on the season.
In the nightcap, four of GGC’s first five runs were unearned. Four runs came in the fourth inning to stretch upon a 1-0 lead. Truett-McConnell (10-15) committed two errors in the frame to allow the hosts to score four runs.
Gallegos gave the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead with an RBI single before Wagner hit a sacrifice fly to add the team’s fifth run of the contest and fourth tally of the fourth frame.
GGC added two more runs in the fifth inning as Truett-McConnell added two more errors in the game.
Freshman Kailyn Berry picked up her fifth win of the season with a complete-game pitching performance. The right hander struck out three batters and allowed just one run in both of her starts for the weekend.
