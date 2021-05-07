LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team will play for the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 softball championship after defeating Edward Waters College (Fla.) 7-3 Friday evening at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
That came after the top-seeded Grizzlies fell to No. 2 seed Cottey College (Mo.) 6-3 in Friday’s winner’s bracket contest. Now, the team must defeat the Comets twice on Saturday, May 8, to capture the tournament title. The championship round begins at noon.
GGC (30-11) scored five runs in the second inning to build a 7-0 advantage against Edward Waters. Junior Piper Wagner opened the scoring with an infield RBI single in the first inning. Junior Holly Janco added a run-scoring single to right field for a 2-0 lead.
Then, junior Lea McFadden, freshman Kloey Goins, Wagner, and Janco each collected run-scoring base hits in the decisive second inning, when five additional runs were added to the scoreboard.
The Grizzlies tallied 12 hits in the must-win situation.
In the first game of the day, Cottey (27-9) used a fast start of its own, plating five runs over the first two inning, to get on top of the tournament hosts. Lauren Johnson connected on a three-run home run in the opening frame. Then, she hit a two-run double an inning later to give the Comets a 5-0 advantage.
GGC attempted a rally of its own late in the game, pushing across three runs in the sixth inning. Sophomore Sydney Pelaez lined an RBI single to bring home the first run. A fielding error on the same play would allow an additional run to touch home plate. Junior Holly Janco followed with an RBI fielder’s choice to trim the deficit to 6-3.
However, the team could get no closer over the course of the seven-inning contest.
