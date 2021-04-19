The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team will host Milligan University (Tenn.) in a first-round match of the 2020 NAIA Opening Round on Thursday, April 22, at 5 p.m. in the Lawrenceville Bracket at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (10-1-2) are the No. 2 seed in the four-team bracket of the Opening Round. The other first-round match features No. 1 seed Dalton State College facing No. 4 seed St. Thomas University (Fla.) on Thursday at 2 p.m. The bracket’s championship match is set for Saturday, April 24, at 5 p.m.
GGC earned an automatic bid to the national tournament after reaching the championship match of the 2020-21 Association of Independent Institutions Men’s Soccer Championship on April 10.
This will be the program’s fifth straight trip to the NAIA’s Opening Round and the seventh postseason appearance overall. Four of those appearances have been in Lawrenceville. GGC advanced to the national championship final site in 2019 and 2017 after hosting an Opening Round site.
