Success in the classroom and on the pitch have earned Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer senior defender Gabby Bishop recognition as a member of the 2020-21 NAIA Scholar All-Region team, as selected by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
The London, England, native completed a bachelor’s degree in exercise science this year and received her diploma during GGC’s Spring Commencement.
Starting 12 of 15 matches, Bishop had a standout senior campaign as a defender on the soccer field. She led the Grizzlies with six assists to earn All-Association of Independent Institutions and all-A.I.I. Championship Tournament honors. Her efforts helped GGC capture the tournament title.
Bishop spent her other two seasons in Lawrenceville as a forward and midfielder. She started 20 of 54 career matches, posting 10 assists and one goal, and contributing to GGC winning three conference championships.
