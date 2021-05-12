Georgia Gwinnett College senior women’s soccer player Natalie Ferrin has been selected as an honorable mention NAIA All-American for her strong play during the 2020-21 season.
Ferrin becomes the eighth player in GGC women’s soccer history to earn All-America accolades and this marks the fifth consecutive season that the Grizzlies have had a player recognized nationally by the NAIA.
The midfielder from Tampa, Fla., ranked second on the team this spring with four goals, including three game-winning tallies, and nine points. She started 12 of GGC’s 15 matches and helped the team win the Association of Independent Institutions championship and reach the Opening Round of the 2021 NAIA national tournament.
Ferrin was twice named the A.I.I. Player of the Week after tallying game-winning goals against Thomas University (Georgia) on March 24 and USC Beaufort on April 3. She also provided the game-winning goal in a win at Florida College on February 20.
Georgia Gwinnett College had an 8-6-1 record during the 2020-21 season, having a 4-1-1 mark in its last six matches.
