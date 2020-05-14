For the second straight spring, Georgia Gwinnett College senior Hunter Dollander has been honored for his athletic and academic successes by earning academic all-district honors in baseball from the College Sports Information Directors of America. The organization announced the team on Thursday.
Award criteria was based on players’ career statistics after the 2020 season was cut short across all NCAA and NAIA levels by the COVID-19 public health pandemic.
Dollander, an exercise science major, enjoyed a standout career on the mound, posting a 16-1 record and starting 25 games for the nationally ranked Grizzlies. The right-hander recorded 142 strikeouts in 154 career innings. He was an Association of Independent Institutions first-team selection for the 2019 and 2018 seasons, helping GGC reach the Avista NAIA World Series semifinal round on both occasions.
The Evans, Ga., native opened his career in Lawrenceville with an 8-1 record and a 2.97 earned run average in 2018. He had a 5-0 record last spring before winning all three decisions in 2020. He saved some of his best performances for postseason play, tossing the only complete game of his career in a 2018 NAIA Opening Round contest against Keiser University (Fla.). That came after being named to the A.I.I. all-tournament team.
Student-athletes eligible for the academic recognition need to be in their second year at their current institution and have a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average. Sports information directors from throughout the district voted for the selections.
Dollander is now eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, announced later this spring.
