FSLwtpKXwAE06Db.jpg

The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team poses for a photo after winning the conference championship.

Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected to host four Continental Athletic Conference postseason championship tournaments during the 2022-23 athletic season. This marks the 10th straight year that the college will be hosting a conference championship event.

Conference crowns — and their NAIA national tournament-qualifying berths — will be on the line when teams compete in the men’s and women’s soccer championships this fall along with softball and baseball next spring.

