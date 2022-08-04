Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected to host four Continental Athletic Conference postseason championship tournaments during the 2022-23 athletic season. This marks the 10th straight year that the college will be hosting a conference championship event.
Conference crowns — and their NAIA national tournament-qualifying berths — will be on the line when teams compete in the men’s and women’s soccer championships this fall along with softball and baseball next spring.
The CAC Soccer Championships will be four-team tournaments for both genders, with semifinal matches on November 11 and championships decided November 12, at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Meanwhile, the CAC Softball Championship is scheduled for May 4-6, with a four-team double-elimination tournament at the Grizzly Softball Complex. The baseball championship is set for the Grizzly Baseball Complex from May 6-8, with a four-team double-elimination tournament.
GGC captured league titles in women’s soccer, softball and baseball in 2021-22. Overall, the Grizzlies have won 24 conference championships to go alongside their 16 NAIA national titles.
The CAC offers the largest collection of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics institutions from United States, Canada and an U.S. territory.
