Georgia Gwinnett College and its proud softball program have been selected to host one of 10 National Championship Opening Round campus sites, the national office announced on Monday, May 2.

The 2022 NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket will be a four-team, double-elimination tournament May 16-18 at the Grizzly Softball Complex in Lawrenceville. The other three teams joining GGC in the tournament and the first-round pairings will be announced next week by the NAIA national office.

The Opening Round winner will advance to the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Georgia, with play beginning May 27.

This is the sixth consecutive time that Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected to host an Opening Round. The Grizzlies advanced to the World Series after winning tournaments on their home diamond in 2019 and 2018.

GGC, led by head coach Kat Ihlenburg, is ranked No. 15 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll and takes a 32-18 record into the Continental Athletic Conference championship tournament. The No. 1-seeded Grizzlies are scheduled to play No. 4 seed Edward Waters University (Fla.) in a first-round game Thursday, May 5, starting at noon.

