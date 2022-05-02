Georgia Gwinnett College and its proud softball program have been selected to host one of 10 National Championship Opening Round campus sites, the national office announced on Monday, May 2.
The 2022 NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket will be a four-team, double-elimination tournament May 16-18 at the Grizzly Softball Complex in Lawrenceville. The other three teams joining GGC in the tournament and the first-round pairings will be announced next week by the NAIA national office.
The Opening Round winner will advance to the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Georgia, with play beginning May 27.
This is the sixth consecutive time that Georgia Gwinnett College has been selected to host an Opening Round. The Grizzlies advanced to the World Series after winning tournaments on their home diamond in 2019 and 2018.
GGC, led by head coach Kat Ihlenburg, is ranked No. 15 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll and takes a 32-18 record into the Continental Athletic Conference championship tournament. The No. 1-seeded Grizzlies are scheduled to play No. 4 seed Edward Waters University (Fla.) in a first-round game Thursday, May 5, starting at noon.
As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard - who he is suing over her 2018 Washington Post domestic violence op-ed - continues, we take a look at 10 of the stars who have shown their support for the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.