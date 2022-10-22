PINEVILLE, N.C. — Four different players found the back of the net as the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team picked up an efficient 4-0 victory against NCAA Division II Shaw University (N.C.) on Saturday evening in a neutral site match at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex.
The Grizzlies (4-6-6) earned their first victory away from Lawrenceville after five losses and four draws.
GGC scored three first-half goals and broke the match open by tallying two goals in the last three minutes of the opening period.
Freshman Kendra Davis gave the team an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute with her first goal of the season.
Junior Maria Rivera started GGC’s strong close to the first half by converting a crossing pass from sophomore Damaris Gaines for a goal in the 42nd minute. This was Rivera’s third goal of the season.
Then, with 22 second remaining in the period, freshman Saga Andersson was in the right spot at the right time to score after receiving a crossing pass by junior Victoria Watson.
Watson later scored an unassisted goal in the 81st minute for her third goal this season.
GGC scored on four of its five shots on goal while outshooting Shaw (3-8-3) by a 12-7 margin.
Junior goalkeeper Matilda Waldt made two saves during the first half and sophomore Matilda Johansson stopped all four of the Bears’ shots on goal in the second half to preserve the shutout and team’s first victory since October 11, a 3-0 home victory against Point University.
“It is fun to play good soccer and it was nice to see us play very well tonight," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "It has been a while since we have played this well against an opponent who has had some close losses. Scoring goals just before the half gave us so much momentum. We were able to close out the match and finish our chances."
