GGC_4571.JPG

Kendra Davis takes a shot during Georgia Gwinnett College's Sept. 5, 2022 match with LSU Shreveport.

 Tom Grason/GGC Athletics

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Four different players found the back of the net as the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team picked up an efficient 4-0 victory against NCAA Division II Shaw University (N.C.) on Saturday evening in a neutral site match at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex.

The Grizzlies (4-6-6) earned their first victory away from Lawrenceville after five losses and four draws.

