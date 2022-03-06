LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored a season-high 21 runs in Sunday’s series finale to capture a high-scoring series against Continental Athletic Conference opponent Fisher College (Mass.) to complete a 20-game home stand at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (17-3) have now won all five of their weekend series for the 2022 season. This time they won the second game 21-1 in seven innings after Fisher started the day with a 3-2 victory. The team won Saturday’s doubleheader to open the series.
After being held in check in the first game, GGC’s offense pushed across nine runs in the first inning as the team’s first six batters reached safely. Senior Livingston Morris brought home a pair of runs with a single up the middle. Sophomore Chase Evans followed with a two-run double to give the Grizzlies a 5-0 lead. Senior Austin Bates collected his second hit of the inning with a two-run single that increased the lead to 8-0.
The hosts added six more runs in the fourth inning, with Morris’ three-run home run down the left field line being the big hit. The round tripper was the 22nd of his career.
GGC added five more runs in the sixth inning as it surpassed the 20-run total for the first time in 2022. The team scored 18 against Midway University (Kentucky) on February 11.
Sophomore left hander Tyler Clayton struck out seven hitters across five strong innings to improve to 2-0 for the season. Sophomore Jake Bearden recorded a scoreless sixth inning before junior Hunter Moody had a scoreless seventh inning.
Morris and Evans each drove in four runs and registered two hits in the contest. Meguiar and Defries joined junior Myles McKisic in having two hits in the nightcap.
Sunday’s opener featured a pitching duel between GGC junior Rob Hamby and Fisher’s Christian Dow. Fisher (9-6) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice from a batted ball from Nicholas Lucchese.
Dow held the Grizzlies without a hit until the bottom of the seventh inning when Evans had a double with one out. He later scored to tie the game at 1-1 on a base hit by McKisic.
Lucchese gave the Falcons a 3-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning with a two-run single. GGC attempted to rally behind an RBI double from Meguiar in the home half of the inning. However, Dow was able to toss a scoreless ninth inning for the complete-game victory.
“I was happy with how we responded after losing the first game," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "However, I’m looking forward to getting back to work. Rob (Hamby) deserved a better result today. He pitched well and is getting better with each starting assignment. He is becoming an anchor within our pitching staff.”
