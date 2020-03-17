An undefeated record in No. 1 singles matches has earned Georgia Gwinnett College junior Maria Genovese the UTR/Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s NAIA national women’s tennis player of the week.
This will be the final award of the season after the NAIA announced the cancellation of spring sports championships in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Genovese started the strong week with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Tomini Nagao from the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on March 9. She then followed by winning all 12 games in matches against Indiana Tech on March 9 and Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.) on March 11.
The junior also contributed to doubles wins with senior Debora Scurt and freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna during the week.
Genovese received the national player of the week award for the first time. She was honored as the UTR/ITA NAIA female national player of the month for September, after winning the ITA South regional championship.
For the season, Genovese had a 9-1 rector in singles action and was ranked No. 2 in the Oracle/ITA national rankings announced on March 12. She had an 8-1 record at No. 1 singles. The junior posted an 8-1 doubles record, including six wins while being teamed with Scurt.
Georgia Gwinnett College ended the 2020 spring season with an 11-0 record and was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA. The Grizzlies have won 19 consecutive matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.