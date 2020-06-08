Georgia Gwinnett College senior baseball player Hunter Dollander has become the program’s first Academic All-American after selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Besides academic credentials, the award was based upon a player’s career statistics, after the 2020 season was cut short across all NCAA and NAIA levels by the COVID-19 public health pandemic.
The pitcher earned 2020 second NAIA Academic All-America team accolades. He was one of four pitchers recognized nationally across the first or second teams.
Dollander, an exercise science major, posted a 16-1 record after starting 25 games for the nationally ranked Grizzlies. The right-hander had 142 strikeouts in 154 career innings. He was a first Association of Independent Institutions team selection for the 2019 and 2018 seasons, helping GGC reach the Avista NAIA World Series semifinal round on both occasions.
The Evans, Ga., native opened his career in Lawrenceville with an 8-1 record and a 2.97 earned run average in 2018. He had a 5-0 record in 2019 before winning all three decisions in the abbreviated 2020 season.
Dollander saved some of his best performances for postseason play, tossing the only complete game of his career in a 2018 NAIA Opening Round contest against Keiser University (Fla.). That came after being named to the A.I.I. all-tournament team in helping lead GGC to the championship round.
The Grizzlies posted a 23-2 record and were ranked No. 3 in the NAIA when the 2020 season ended due to the pandemic. The team won its last 22 games of the season for the second longest winning streak in program history.
The Academic All-America program recognizes student-athletes who are in at least their second year at their current institution and have a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average. Sports information directors from throughout the nation voted for the first- and second-team selections.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s Office of Athletics has recorded 16 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans since the 2017 spring seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.