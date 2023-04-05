Wins against national and regionally ranked singles players have garnered Georgia Gwinnett College junior Alex Gurmendi recognition as the NAIA Men’s Tennis National Player of the Week, announced by the national office on Wednesday, April 5.
He becomes the fifth Grizzly student-athlete to be honored nationally by the NAIA this spring – with at least one honoree in each of the four sports.
Gurmendi helped the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies pick up victories against top-10 opponents from the NCAA Division II and Division III collegiate ranks.
The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native knocked off the nation’s top-ranked Division II singles player with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory against Santiago Perez of Columbus State University (Georgia) in last Friday’s home dual match. The triumph on the No. 1 court helped the Grizzlies score a 5-1 win against the No. 6-ranked Cougars.
Then, Gurmendi scored a pair of victories in a road win against Division III No. 7 Emory University (Georgia) on Sunday. He defeated the Atlantic South region’s No. 3-ranked singles player, Andrew Esses, in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. That came after the GGC player teamed with Dhakshineswar Suresh for an 8-4 victory in the No. 1 doubles match.
Gurmendi, the NAIA’s No. 2-ranked singles player by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, has a 12-1 record in singles and is 15-0 in doubles so far this spring. All of his 13 singles matches have been on the No. 1 court.
Other GGC student-athletes honored by the NAIA as national Players of the Week in their respective spring sports include juniors Devin Warner and Ajay Sczepkowski, in baseball; junior Justine Lespes, women’s tennis; and sophomore Annalise Wood, softball.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s men’s tennis team (16-1) is scheduled to conclude the regular season with a Senior Day match against Middle Georgia State University on Saturday, April 22, at the GGC Tennis Facility.
