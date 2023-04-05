Gurmendi backhand ball.jpg

Alex Gurmendi hits a backhand during Georgia Gwinnett College's tennis match on March 23, 2023.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

Wins against national and regionally ranked singles players have garnered Georgia Gwinnett College junior Alex Gurmendi recognition as the NAIA Men’s Tennis National Player of the Week, announced by the national office on Wednesday, April 5.

He becomes the fifth Grizzly student-athlete to be honored nationally by the NAIA this spring – with at least one honoree in each of the four sports.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.