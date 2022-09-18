LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored six goals in collecting its sixth win of the season, defeating Faulkner University (Ala.) 6-2 Saturday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (6-0-1) found the back of the net on three of their first four shots in racing out to a 3-0 lead 12 minutes into the match. Senior Karim Tmimi netted a pair of early goals, coming in the sixth and 12th minutes. The forward has scored six goals this season.
Also, scoring his sixth goal in 2022 was junior Emanuele Sordi, who drilled a shot into the net during the ninth minute to give GGC a 2-0 lead.
Senior Thomas Herwig provided an assist on the team’s first two goals and junior Diego Milessi also had a pair of assists during GGC’s strong first-half performance.
Junior Odin Solheim gave the hosts a 4-1 lead in the 39th minute with his third tally of the season. Senior Gianmaria Fiore successfully converted a penalty kick during the 41st minute as the Grizzlies scored five goals in the first half.
Sophomore Jason Strambu capped the team’s scoring in the 64th minute against Faulkner (3-3-0) after receiving a crossing pass from Sordi.
GGC’s six goals match the most for the team in a contest this season when it scored six in a shutout victory against Point University (Georgia) on September 3.
The hosts outshot the Eagles by a 23-7 margin, with 12 shots being on goal in the match.
The Grizzlies are 4-0-1 during their six-match home stand.
“Scoring goals and offense is our strength this year," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "You might have to go back to our first season (2012) to find a time when we scored like this. It was another great start. We still have things to work on, but it’s a good day when you see the quality chances that we generate on offense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.