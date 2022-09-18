IMG_4877.JPG

Georgia Gwinnett College's Karim Tmimi turns to goal during a men's soccer match against LSU Shreveport on Sept. 5, 2022.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored six goals in collecting its sixth win of the season, defeating Faulkner University (Ala.) 6-2 Saturday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

The Grizzlies (6-0-1) found the back of the net on three of their first four shots in racing out to a 3-0 lead 12 minutes into the match. Senior Karim Tmimi netted a pair of early goals, coming in the sixth and 12th minutes. The forward has scored six goals this season.

