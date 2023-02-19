LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team defeated Cumberland University (Tenn.) 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility — its third straight sweep against an opponent during the weekend’s Grizzly Invitational.
The Grizzlies (8-1), ranked No. 2 in the first regular season NAIA Top 25 poll, once again utilized strong doubles play to set the match’s winning tone. The three doubles teams combined to win 18 of the 19 games on the court Sunday.
Winning all six games in their matches were the teams featuring junior Stephanie Fernandez and sophomore Cassidy Mataia, on the No. 1 court, and senior Angel Carney and junior Justine Lespes, at No. 2. Senior Tereza Koplova and junior Eva Siska recorded a 6-1 victory in the No. 3 match.
The winning ways continued in singles with three straight-set victories. Carney collected GGC’s second point by winning all 12 games on the No. 5 court. Fernandez followed with a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the No. 6 match and junior Iryna Lysykh closed out the match with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph at No. 4.
GGC has now won four consecutive matches.
“The team handled its business today and finished the weekend very strong. This team is very close and it’s great to see them filled with confidence and growing on the court. I’m excited to see how this journey continues this season. It was an exceptional performance this weekend by Stephanie (Fernandez) and Cassidy (Mataia), who lost only one game in going 3-0 in doubles,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
