Keeling coaching.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College head coach Hannah Keeling, left, talks with Cassidy Mataia during the ITA South Regional.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team defeated Cumberland University (Tenn.) 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility — its third straight sweep against an opponent during the weekend’s Grizzly Invitational.

The Grizzlies (8-1), ranked No. 2 in the first regular season NAIA Top 25 poll, once again utilized strong doubles play to set the match’s winning tone. The three doubles teams combined to win 18 of the 19 games on the court Sunday.

